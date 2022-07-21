Chief deputy leaving Idaho attorney general's office

Idaho Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane is leaving to become the executive director of the National Association of Attorneys General.

The group said Thursday that 10 state attorneys general, five Republicans and five Democrats, chose Kane following a national search.

The U.S. Army veteran spent just more than 20 years in the attorney general’s office. As chief deputy, he worked with lawmakers, state, local and federal government entities. Kane starts his new job in mid-September.

“He has the experience, skill, judgment, sense of humor and humility necessary to navigate the challenges of this role,” said Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller of Iowa, NAAG President. “Brian really cares about the AG community and treats people well. I’m confident that he will foster bipartisanship and collaboration among Attorneys General.”

“NAAG is an organization near and dear to my heart and I’m thrilled with Brian’s selection as its next executive director," said Idaho Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. “He’s been an integral part of my leadership team and has the right skill set to successfully lead NAAG in 2022 and beyond.”

Kane received a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of Idaho. He received his legal degree from Lewis and Clark Law School.

"I look forward to meeting with each NAAG member individually and continuing the great bipartisan work of our nation’s attorneys general,” Kane said.

The Idaho attorney general’s office is expected to see a number of departures going forward following former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador defeating five-term incumbent Wasden in the May primary.

Wasden is well known for running the office with a strategy of simply calling balls and strikes. Labrador, if he wins in November in the general election, has said the office will be more partisan.