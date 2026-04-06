Charitable donations fund pizza delivery driver's retirement after good deed goes viral

BOISE, Idaho — Talk about rolling out the retirement red carpet!

A hardworking Domino's pizza delivery driver on the cusp of retiring will soon become the beneficiary of a GoFundMe that's raised over $75,000 in donations. The stunning fundraising effort comes after the driver went the extra mile to fulfill a delivery as ordered.

It all happened on a recent Friday night when a Treasure Valley customer ordered dinner and a Diet Coke from a nearby Domino's. After placing the order, the delivery driver, Dan, notified the customer that their Domino's location was out of Diet Coke. Dan let the customer know about the inconvenience and offered to get them something else.

The customer tried calling the store back, but by that time, Dan had already left. At that point, the customer figured they'd take "whatever substitution came with the order."

However, when Dan arrived, he had pizza and a Diet Coke in tow.

Turns out, Dan took it upon himself to stop at a store along the way and fulfill the drink request— on a busy Friday evening, no less.

"We were honestly blown away. That level of care and kindness is rare these days," reported the customer on the GoFundMe page. "We wanted to tip him more, but didn’t have cash on hand. We told him we’d call the store to leave a glowing review and come back with a cash tip."

During their conversation, Dan revealed that he was just a few weeks away from retirement after delivering for Domino's for nearly 14 years.

After the customer's TikTok post about the delivery went viral, TikTok suggested putting together a GoFundMe to help boost Dan's retirement savings.

"Let’s help him step into retirement feeling appreciated, supported, and celebrated," concludes the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe is scheduled to remain active until April 30, which is Dan's final day of work.

Donate here: Tip for Dan the Pizza Man’s Retirement