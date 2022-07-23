Championship night is here at the Snake River Stampede in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The 107th Snake River Stampede has been going on in Nampa since Tuesday, bringing the best cowboys and cowgirls to Idaho to showcase their skills.

Saturday night the rodeo will end, but not before the top 12 in eight different PRCA sanctioned events takes place in front of a rowdy crowd inside the Ford Idaho Center.

"Well we love it, the Treasure Valley loves it and we are appreciative of that because it is the Treasure Valley’s event," said Jeff Agenbroad of the Snake River Stampede. "It has been a great rodeo."

The rodeo not only showcases the broncs and the bulls, but also western culture as the Snake River Stampede has a unique way of kicking of the rodeo with pyrotechnics, a large American flag and the fog engulfing the National Anthem singer.

The rodeo also features mutton busting and other competitions for the kids, it has gotten so popular that the rodeo has more children who want to compete than they have time to allow.

"We do a drawing, the lucky kids whose name is drawn they actually get to ride in the performance," said Agenbroad. "We have a lot of fun with that and the kids have a lot of fun."

The Snake River Stampeders drill team, the rodeo clowns and Whiplash, a monkey who rides a dog to herd up some sheep are also fan favorites.

Gates open for the rodeo at 5:30 p.m. the pre-rodeo starts at 6:45, followed by the main event at 7:30. After the rodeo there will be a live performance by Straightaway in the amphitheater outside the arena.