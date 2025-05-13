Watch Now
News

Actions

Challis man reported missing; search evolves into homicide investigation with suspect in custody

custer county.png
Custer County Sheriff's Office
custer county.png
Posted
and last updated

CHALLIS, Idaho — Authorities have shifted their search for a missing Challis man to a homicide investigation after taking a suspect into custody Monday.

Patrick Ray Shelton, 47, was reported missing Saturday after he failed to return from a wood gathering trip in the mountains near Challis. He was expected back Wednesday, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies located Shelton's vehicle and his dog Saturday around 8:30 p.m. in the Big Hill Area west of Challis after tracking his cell phone to the location.

Search and rescue operations began Sunday morning with Challis Search and Rescue teams heading out at 6:30 a.m. Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue joined the effort Sunday evening, providing thermal imaging drones and search dog teams.

Officials suspended all search and rescue operations just after 3 p.m. on Monday, transitioning to a recovery operation. The sheriff's office says that a concurrent investigation led them to rule Shelton's disappearance a homicide.

No remains have been found, but the sheriff's office has taken a suspect into custody. The investigation is ongoing — we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights