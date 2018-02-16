Challis High student suspended following threats

CHALLIS, ID - A student has been suspended from the Challis High School for making verbal threats to classmates, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office says it received a call yesterday from the high school’s principal about the threats.

The student has been suspended indefinitely and is in Sheriff’s Office custody, the release said.

Authorities would not say what the threats involved.

The name, age, and gender of the student was not released

The case is still under investigation.

