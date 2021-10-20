Chad Daybell trial officially moving to Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court announced Wednesday it has approved the change of venue for Chad Daybell's trial. The motion to change the location was filed on July 21, 2021.

The document from the Idaho Supreme Court says District Judge Steven Boyce will remain as the judge assigned to the case.

A hearing was held earlier this month where the court considered testimony, admitted exhibits and argument of counsel. Court documents state the extensive pre-trial publicity related to Daybell and Lori Vallow has affected the prospective jury pool in Fremont County and the 7th Judicial District.

Prosecutors have filed their motion of intent to seek the death penalty against Daybell. He waived his right to a speedy trial according to documents posted on August 24.

A status conference for Vallow is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. She has been committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare after she was declared incompetent to stand trial in June.