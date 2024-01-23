Ceremonial start of Idaho Sled Dog Challenge canceled

CASCADE, Idaho — The ceremonial start of one of the premiere dog races in the lower 48 has been canceled due to poor trail conditions.

Originally scheduled for January 28, organizers of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge announced Tuesday they are canceling the 2024 ceremonial start, 100-mile race, and 300-mile race.

However, the Warm Lake Stage Race Jan. 24-25 is still planned to continue.

The race is a grueling 300-mile race with five checkpoints on trails groomed before the event. In recent weeks the organizers had been closely monitoring trail conditions and poor snow conditions with above-freezing temperatures and rain led to the decision.

"Trail conditions have rapidly deteriorated over the last several days with above-freezing temperatures and rain," race founder and organizer Jerry Wortley said.

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, which also includes the Eagle Cap Extreme near Joseph, Ore., and the Race to the Sky near Lincoln, Mont.

The Eagle Cap Extreme was canceled several weeks ago due to a lack of snow, and organizers of the Race to the Sky announced its cancellation last night.

The good news is, Wortley says the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge will return again next year.

