Central District Health warns about death cap mushrooms reported in Boise

Central District Health is warning residents about death cap mushrooms after several were reported in Boise.

CDH urges residents not to eat mushrooms found in yards, parks or landscaped areas. Several have been reported, including along the Greenbelts in both Boise and Garden City. Death cap mushrooms were also found in Boise in 2022.

Death cap mushrooms are among the deadliest in the world and will appear in the fall after rain, usually near oak and other hardwood trees. Their toxins are not destroyed by cooking, freezing or drying. CDH warns not to eat unidentifiable mushrooms and, if unsure, contact a qualified expert. Death caps are often mistaken for edible mushrooms.

“Symptoms usually begin 6 to 24 hours after eating and include severe vomiting, abdominal pain, watery diarrhea, and dizziness. Symptoms may briefly improve, but severe liver and kidney damage can follow 3 to 5 days later. Without prompt treatment, poisoning can be fatal,” according to a CDH release.

RELATED: Health officials warn against mushroom foraging after fatal poisoning

Call the poison center at 1-800-222-1222 and seek medical care right away if a mushroom has been ingested. For pets, call your vet or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.

There have been no reports of poisoning at this time. Keep a close eye on family and pets, particularly in parks, yards, schoolyards and trails.

