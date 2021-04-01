Central District Health partners with local agencies to administer vaccine to homebound individuals

Central District Health alongside the Area Agency on Aging, Meals on Wheels, the Governor’s Office IT Services and Preventative Health Services all partnered together to collectively create a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people who are homebound 65 years and older.

Through this partnership, Preventative Health Services goes home-to-home to administer vaccines through a mobile clinic which is a process the company was already familiar with.

The partnership came together when the vaccine was opened to this group of residents, and the vaccine demand exceeded the weekly allocations given to the community, making it a challenge for some to access technology or make an appointment.

Meals on Wheels with the Area Agency on Aging identified homebound seniors needing vaccines reached out to let them know about this service.

Seniors were placed on a list that was then mapped out using Geographic Information Systems from the Office of the Governor. Preventative Health Services were then able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine doses using the mobile clinic.

Homebound vaccination map demo

Central District Health Public Information Officer, Christine Myron says another program is also in the works to help administer more vaccines.

CDH and its community partners recognize that there are many other residents within our community who have mobility and access challenges that are keeping them from getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Currently, another program is in the works, though it is still in the early stages. The program is being efforted by CDH, Living Independence Network ( LINC [lincidaho.org] ), and the National Guard, and will serve community members of all ages in Ada County who have mobility and access challenges that prevent them from being able to physically visit a vaccination site. We anticipate the program will work similarly to the one that was done specifically for those 65 and older, in that, people will be identified through community organizations, like LINC, addresses will be mapped, and a National Guard team will go out into the community to provide vaccine to those eligible.

If you are interested to learn more or about qualifications call Central District Health's call center 208-321-2222 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.