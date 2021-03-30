Central District Health opens vaccine to anyone 16 and older immediately

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health (CDH) announced Tuesday it is opening COVID-19 vaccine availability to anyone 16 and older, no medical condition needed. People do have to be a resident in Ada, Boise, Elmore or Valley counties.

The move comes a day after the vaccine was opened statewide to those 16 and older with a medical condition. Governor Brad Little announced everyone 16 and older will be able to get the vaccine on April 5.

CDH says it is seeing a significant increase in state vaccine allocated to the region, combined with vaccine received by some providers through federal sources.

Over 82,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine doses will be arriving next week according to the Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) as more Idahoans become eligible

The large uptick of doses is driven by the Johnson and Johnson vaccine becoming more readily available.

The state is still nowhere near herd immunity, but more than 100,000 Idahoans have signed up to get vaccinated through the state's sign-up system.

The pre-registration tool has been updated to include same-day availability to help Idahoans fill up appointments instead of having them wasted.

Demand has been slowing down, which pushed new population groups to open early, and within a few weeks the state could be in a position where supply may exceed demand

This then will push health districts and providers to bring the vaccine directly to communities where access could be limited or there is hesitation.

“As we see more vaccines coming into the state we know that we need to look at the delivery mechanism of vaccine a little differently to make sure we can get the vaccine to every part of Idaho," Administrator of Public Health Elke Shaw-Tulloch said during the weekly DHW media briefing.

Strike teams with the national guard for home-bound individuals, drive-through clinics and other community partnerships to mobile deliver vaccines are being considered for vaccine distribution, as the state continues forward in the vaccine rollout.

At this point, less than 0.1% of the vaccine doses in Idaho have been wasted or thrown out since the start of the vaccine distribution.

CDH updated its vaccine provider list to include what type of vaccine providers are getting through state, local and federal allocations. CDH says it is important to note that while a provider may get a specific brand, they may offer the various vaccines in different settings. The settings include designating it for a workplace vaccine clinic or offering it to the general public through appointments.

The provider list is updated regularly as additional providers begin receiving allocations or other changes happen. Residents can also use the state pre-registry tool to be added to a list that enrolled providers use to contact those who are eligible.

If you need help by phone with navigating the vaccine provider list or do not have internet access, CDH’s Call Center can share information on providers who offer a phone scheduling option. Call 208-321-2222 Monday through Friday between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.