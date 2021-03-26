Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Central District Health mirrors CDC, updates in-person learning guidelines

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Central District Health
Posted at 3:34 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 17:34:14-04

Central District Health updated it's in-person learning guidelines to match those from the Centers for Disease Control.

CDH is now recommending elementary, middle and high school students all maintain a distance of at least 3 feet apart in classrooms while wearing face coverings, regardless of community transmission levels. CDH is also recommending middle and high school studetns maintain at least 6 feet of distance where transmission is high.

Students should wear face coverings in all facilities regardless of distancing and grouping with the same students during the day, according to CDH.

The update comes after the CDC changed it's guidelines to recommend 3 feet of distancing March 19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light