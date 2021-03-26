Central District Health mirrors CDC, updates in-person learning guidelines

Central District Health updated it's in-person learning guidelines to match those from the Centers for Disease Control.

CDH is now recommending elementary, middle and high school students all maintain a distance of at least 3 feet apart in classrooms while wearing face coverings, regardless of community transmission levels. CDH is also recommending middle and high school studetns maintain at least 6 feet of distance where transmission is high.

Central District Health (CDH) recognizes the value of in-person learning and the challenge of balancing the risks of COVID-19 and educational, social, and emotional supports. Find CDH’s Physical Distancing position statement at: https://t.co/sdUTqUsVhE pic.twitter.com/tV2zMNXL52 — Central District Health (@CDHidaho) March 26, 2021

Students should wear face coverings in all facilities regardless of distancing and grouping with the same students during the day, according to CDH.

The update comes after the CDC changed it's guidelines to recommend 3 feet of distancing March 19.