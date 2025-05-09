Central District Health has opted to keep COVID-19 vaccines available

IDAHO — Central District Health will keep offering COVID-19 vaccines to residents in Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties. The Board of Health voted 4-3 on May 9 to permanently continue the vaccination program.

In considering the future of the COVID-19 vaccine, the board gathered input from medical professionals and the public. Seven individuals testified at the meeting, and the board received 269 written comments advocating for continued vaccine access, according to a press release.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has been a topic of discussion in Idaho and nationally for some time, and we felt it was important to give medical professionals and the public an opportunity to share information and provide testimony on the relevancy of Central District Health’s offering of the vaccine,” said Board of Health Chair Greg Ferch, D.C.

CDH has administered more than 300 COVID-19 vaccines since July 1, 2024. Alongside COVID vaccinations, the district also provides a wide array of other vaccinations, including DTap, flu shots, Hepatitis A and B, MMR, and HPV vaccines.

Residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or a booster can schedule an appointment by calling CDH at 208-327-7400.