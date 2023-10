NAMPA, Idaho — Franklin Blvd. is now open after a cement truck overturned onto its side near the Jack in the Box by the I-84 interchange on Thursday during the evening rush hour.

According to the Nampa Fire Department, two people were injured in the crash and traffic northbound and southbound were closed until around 8 p.m. Thursday night. The crash is under investigation and Nampa police have not yet said what could have caused the crash.