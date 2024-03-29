Celebrate Native American culture at the annual Seven Arrows Powwow

BOISE, Idaho — The Seven Arrows annual powwow is set to kick off in Boise on Saturday, March 30. The annual event is a two-day dancing and singing competition held on the Boise State campus with competitors from a wide range of age groups entering to display their skills over the last weekend in March.

The event puts Native American customs on full display, including demonstrations, storytelling, dancing, and competitions. The celebration starts on March 30 at ExtraMile Arena and ends on March 31.

Grand Entry is scheduled for 12 pm and 7 pm on March 30 and 11 am on March 31. General admission for the event is $6, $4 for children aged 6-12, and free entry available for adults over the age of 65, children under the age of 5, and BSU students with a valid ID. More event details are available on the Boise State website.

This year's powwow is sponsored by the Boise State Student Equity Center, Intertribal Native Council, the MLK Living Legacy Committee, Coca-Cola, the Kessler Keener Foundation, and HP.