BOISE, Idaho — Monday, February 20, spay and neuter advocates celebrate Love Your Pet Day and the continued success of the Pet Friendly License Plate.

Passed in 2019 with a bipartisan vote, the Pet Friendly License Plate was the work of the late Rep. Hy Kloc, a passionate animal advocate. The plate has been sold in every county in the state and proceeds of $173,900 have been distributed to Idaho animal shelters, rescue groups, and veterinary clinics.

Those funds have resulted in the spay or neuter of 2,531 animals, including1,923 cats and 608 dogs, throughout Idaho.

“Hy was an animal lover and advocated for programs to help our furry friends and their families,” said Kloc’s long-time friend Sen. Melissa Wintrow. “He tapped into Idahoan’s love for their pets and established the pet friendly license plate to promote that love and fund spay neuter programs in mostly rural Idaho.”

The Idaho Humane Society distributes all proceeds, and they have made themselves ineligible to receive any spay/neuter funding or reimbursement for running the program. All monies received from the Idaho Transportation Department are awarded in grants.

As of January 2023, a total of 4,614 plates have been sold.

“Hy’s legacy carries on,” Wintrow said. “The grants have really helped rural areas with municipal shelters that don’t have resources to deal with pet overpopulation. He was proud of that.”

Those interested in purchasing a Pet Friendly License Plate can visit their local DMV. Information about applying for a grant or grant distributions can be found online at www.petfriendlyplate.com [petfriendlyplate.com].

