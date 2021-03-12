CDH opening vaccine eligibility to group 3 on March 15

Central District Health will open vaccine eligibility to those in group 3 beginning March 15.

Those in CDH's jurisdiction — Ada, Boise, Valley and Elmore Counties — who are 55 years and older with medical conditions will be eligible in group 3. Group 3 focuses on specific age groups with a one-week long priority to those with qualifying medical conditions, according to CDH. After the first week, eligibility will open to anyone in the age group.

According to CDH, the timeline for group 3 is:

Age 55-64 with at least one medical condition: To open on Monday, March 15, 2021

Age 55-64 general population: Open by Monday, March 22, 2021

Age 45-54 with at least one medical condition: Open by Monday, March 29, 2021

Age 45-54 general population: Open by April 5, 2021

Health districts across the state may open eligibility to group 3 at different rates, CDH announced.

“Within Central District Health’s jurisdiction, we will continue to work closely with enrolled vaccine providers to assess supply and demand and will make decisions accordingly. We do not want to be a barrier between those who are eligible and interested in gaining protection from the vaccine, so we will pace ourselves according to what we hear from our healthcare partners,” said Russ Duke, District Director for CDH, in a statement.

Weekly vaccine allocations to CDH have remained steady, according to the health district. Currently, 104,410 total vaccine doses have been allocated to the CDH jurisdiction.

“We are now in a place where we are able to begin expanding our list of vaccine providers. These providers have been qualified, eager, and waiting patiently. This will allow more options for our communities and improved access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Duke said.

CDH vaccine information can be found via the call center at 208-321-2222, open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information on eligibility and availability can be found here.