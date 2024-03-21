CDH Offers Free Health Tools and Resources Online

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Central District Health launched the CDH Storefront, a one-stop online shop where community members in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties can order health resources and educational materials.

The goal of the Storefront is to be a place where people can access tools that will impact their health, such as:



Overdose rescue and prevention education materials and supplies

Tobacco and vaping prevention materials

COVID-19 test kits

Suicide prevention resources

“It can be tough — especially for rural community members — to access the various tools and resources we supply,” said CDH Health Policy and Promotion Program manager Becca Sprague. “That is what led to creating the CDH Storefront and making these resources more easily accessible to our community. Aside from the COVID-19 test kits, all materials can be shipped free of charge to anyone in the counties that we serve.”

Available CDH resources will continue to be added to the online platform in the upcoming months.