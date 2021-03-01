CDH encourages those in upcoming priority group to plan for workforce COVID-19 vaccine

Central District Health is encouraging anyone in the upcoming vaccine eligibility group to begin preparing for workforce vaccinations.

Although Idaho has not set a date for those in subgroup 2.3, CDH says those in the group could be eligible in April. The next subgroup to be eligible includes frontline workers, more Idaho National Guard members, homeless shelter residents, ASL and other language interpreters and cleaning or janitorial staff.

In subgroup 2.3, frontline workers include:

Food and agricultural workers

Food processing workers, including USDA processing plant inspectors

Grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers

Manufacturing workers

Public transit workers

U.S. Postal Services workers

Flight crews

Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers, who work indoors

"Given the continued limited vaccine supply, we ask individuals and businesses who qualify in this upcoming subgroup to consider the conditions they most consistently work in. Are they in close and frequent contact with other employees or the public in order to do their job? We know that people who must consistently work in these environments are at a higher risk of exposure and encourage employers to prioritize these employees accordingly,” said Russ Duke, District Director for Central District Health in a statement. “Other essential workers who are not on the frontlines will be eligible for vaccine in Group 3.”

Around 46% of those 65 years and older in CDH jurisdiction have received their first dose of the vaccine since February 1, CDH announced.

CDH says anyone who falls into one of the upcoming eligibility categories to work with their employer on how to access the vaccine when an official date is set. Employers may also establish an agreement with a vaccine provider for on-site or mobile vaccination clinic, according to CDH. Central District Health will create a list of providers available for mobile or on-site clinics for employers, which is expected to be ready this week at CDH's website.