CDC: Idaho now has 3 cases of Monkeypox

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho now has three cases of monkeypox, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Idaho's first probable case of monkeypox was announced on July 6 by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Central District Health. There are now at least 4,639 monkeypox cases in the U.S., according to newly updated case numbers from the CDC.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, the state had not ordered any monkeypox vaccine for the public. Idaho News 6 has reached out to IDHW to see if that has changed but as of Wednesday had not gotten a response.

Monkeypox is contagious and spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids. It can also spread through respiratory droplets during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Some people will have flu-like symptoms — such as a fever, body aches, and chills — and may have swollen lymph nodes in the days before a rash appears.

The rash may start on any body part as small, red spots. They can become firm and circular with a defined border, and may become pus-filled with an indentation in the middle.

Someone with monkeypox is contagious from the time their symptoms begin until all lesions have healed and fresh skin has formed.

“We are reminding people to look out for new spots, ulcers, or blisters on any part of their body,” Dr. Christine Hahn, public health medical director and state epidemiologist, said in a statement. “If anyone suspects they might have monkeypox, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible--although please phone ahead before going in person.”

People who may be at higher risk of monkeypox include anyone who has had contact with someone with a rash that looks like monkeypox, had skin-to-skin contact with someone in an environment with monkeypox activity, traveled outside the U.S. to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox, had contact with a dead or live animal that is found in Africa, or has used a product derived from such animals.

Some of the ways you can help prevent infection with the monkeypox virus include: