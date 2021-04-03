CDC extends eviction moratorium, local eviction cases slowing down in court

IDAHO — More relief for renters is coming.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) re-extended a federal eviction moratorium until June 30.

“I think the federal government through the CDC recognizes the importance of keeping people housed through the pandemic to eliminate an increase the contraction of COVID that may be passed when you’re vulnerably housed, because you’ve been evicted," said Zoe Ann Olson, executive director of Intermountain Fair Housing Council.

Local court rulings on evictions have slowed down, Olson said.

“I think also just both housing providers, community agencies, and tenants knowing more about their legal rights and responsibilities. I think that has really helped to slow court filings of evictions and also the fact that there’s so much rental assistance available right now in our state,” she said.

The assistance is through the Boise City Ada County Housing Authorities (BCACHA) . On March 18, Ada County posted on Facebook that more than $3 million has been distributed for rental or utility relief.

The CDC federal ban does not remove the responsibility of paying rent. Eventually, housing providers and landlords will be able to collect rent payments missed.

An updated survey from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows 1 in 6 adult renters are having a hard time catching up with rent and it's mostly people of color, Blacks and Latinos, who are struggling.

Olson said they’ve been working on discrimination cases under the Federal Fair Housing Act.

“Higher incidences for sure for people with disabilities, people based on national origin and race and families with children are experiencing higher rates of evictions because of the tension of the market with increasing rental cost,” Olson said.

Olsen said when housing providers or landlords know about the rental assistance funds, they're more understandable and work with their tenants.

“Once they know this fund is available and that they are educated about the person, landlord, tenant and fair housing rights they usually workable with them. Even for attorneys representing housing providers they are more willing to work with people.” She said.

Click here to find more information from CDC requirements if tenants would like to submit a declaration to their landlord that they aren’t able to pay their rent.