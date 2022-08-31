CDA levy fails; Middleton, Vallivue bond issues fall

IDAHO — This article was originally published by Kevin Richert in Idaho Education News.

Big-ticket ballot measures failed Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene and Canyon County.

Here are the mixed results from a $261.4 million statewide school election day:

Coeur d’Alene: a 10-year, $80 million plant facilities levy failed.

The levy received 50% support, falling short of the 55% supermajority needed to pass.

“Although we didn’t receive the outcome we were hoping for, we will continue the conversation with our community about the financial support needed to ensure our schools are safe and secure learning and teaching environments for our students and staff,” Superintendent Shon Hocker told the Coeur d’Alene Press.

The Panhandle district had planned to put $5 million of the levy into immediate safety and security upgrades, with $25 million going directly into deferred maintenance.

Middleton: a $59.4 million bond issue failed.

The Canyon County district was seeking support to build a new elementary school and career-technical center, and complete other repairs and renovations. The bond issue received 54% support, falling short of the two-thirds supermajority threshold.

Vallivue: a $55 million bond issue failed.

The margin was closer in this Canyon County district. While 66% of voters said yes, the bond issue fell narrowly short of the two-thirds mark.

The measure would have paid for two elementary schools, renovations and security upgrades, and land purchases for new school sites.

Blaine County: a five-year, $25 million plant facilities levy passed.

With 70% support, this levy cleared its 55% threshold.

Boundary County: a $16.4 million bond issue failed.

The measure would have built a new elementary school, among other projects. Only 41% of voters said yes.

Jerome: a $12 million bond issue passed.

An addition and remodeling of Jerome Elementary School is on the docket, among other projects. The measure received 69% support, clearing the two-thirds mark.

Buhl: a seven-year, $6.3 million plant facilities levy failed.

The measure received only 36% support. It needed 55% backing to pass.

Madison: a two-year, $3.99 million supplemental levy passed.

Voters renewed this levy, but it was close. The measure received 51% support; it needed a simple majority to pass.

Plummer-Worley: a two-year, $1,255,000 supplemental levy passed.

Three months after failing at the polls, Plummer-Worley passed a levy this time around, receiving 59% support.

Ririe: a $1.5 million bond issue failed.

The East Idaho district’s second run at this measure received 64% support, but fell short of the two-thirds mark. The money would have gone into bus purchases and maintenance projects.

Salmon River: a one-year, $495,000 supplemental levy passed.

The levy renewal received 60% support.

Three Creek: a two-year, $40,000 supplemental passed.

The tiny Magic Valley district hopes to use the money for paraprofessional help. Thirteen voters said yes Tuesday, while three voted no.