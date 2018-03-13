CBD legislation unlikely to receive Idaho Senate hearing

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, told reporters Tuesday that a bill to legalize CBD oil in the state is unlikely to receive a hearing.

"Right now, to my knowledge, that bill will not receive a hearing," Hill said.

The bill would have allowed residents to use oil extracted from cannabis plants in staunchly anti-marijuana Idaho as long as the product is prescribed by a licensed practitioner.

Cannabidiol, otherwise known as CBD oil, comes from cannabis but contain little or no THC.

Currently, 18 states allow use of "low THC, high cannabidiol (CBD)" products for medical reasons in limited situations or as a legal defense.

House members passed the measure on a 59-11 vote, but the bill has not be scheduled for a hearing in the Senate.

The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn March 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.