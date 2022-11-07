Cause of McCall structure fire suspected to be arson

MCCALL, Idaho — The cause of a McCall structure fire has been determined to be arson.

McCall fire officials say the fire broke out on a three-story home that was still under construction on Nov. 1. The home next door was damaged slightly but fire officials were able to limit the fire from spreading inside of that home.

The Idaho State Fire Marshall's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the house fire. According to McCall Fire and EMS, the builder of the home has offered a $5,000 match.

All information should be given to the McCall Police Department, or by calling 1-877-75-ARSON.