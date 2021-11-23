CATCH helping homeless stay warm for winter conditions, seeks donations

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, staff members with Charitable Assistance to Communities Homeless (CATCH) in Boise distributed some donated clothing to the homeless population to keep warm during winter conditions.

“We have an outreach team who is meeting with people where they are at. That is folks who are living in the shelter, living in tents, on the streets, in their cars, and we are looking to keep them warm this winter. It’s cold and only getting colder," said Garrett Kalt, director of development at CATCH.

Winter weather presents special challenges to people experiencing homelessness, that’s why a local nonprofit is asking for warm clothing donations, and so far they have been pouring in at the CATCH facility in Boise.

Kalt said the community can help by donating gloves, socks, coats, jackets, and blankets.

“Anything that you think will help keep people warm we would gladly accept it and pass it off to folks in our community. Currently we have around 500 families so people with kiddos, who are experiencing homelessness here in the Treasure Valley, the need is great,"Kalt said.

Besides clothing, there are other items people can donate.

“We are in need of tarps, backpacks, and small propane tanks. Things that folks need to sleep if they choose to sleep outside or in their vehicle," Kalt said.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it found as of Jan. 2020, 2,315 people could be experiencing homelessness on any single day in Idaho. CATCH is doing what it can to help by connecting homeless families, individuals with housing services and other resources.

“Housing is our north star right now, but unfortunately due to inventory, there are a lot of barriers that we have to get people house. So, we are working with them to stabilize them as much as we can and help them with their immediate needs. Our outreach team who is going out and getting folks winter items is a sample of this," Kalt said.

If you are interested in donating, you can drop the items at the CATCH office located on Americana Boulevard in Boise.