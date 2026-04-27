Casa Añejo blends Mexican and American flavors to create a welcoming sports bar in the heart of Caldwell

CALDWELL, IDAHO — "My house is your house, mi casa es tu casa," said Local business owner Danny Palomera.



WATCH | Learn more about Casa Añejo, blending Mexican American culture in Caldwell—

Made in Idaho:Caldwell sports bar Casa Anejo

For the past four years, Casa Añejo in the heart of Caldwell has brought two cultures together by blending American and Mexican flavors into every dish.

Owners Danny Palomera and Jorge Lopez created the Mexican-American sports bar as a space where everyone feels welcome to kick back, catch a sports game, and soak in the music.

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"There's a lot of Mexican Americans in the community. Their parents were born in Mexico, we were born in the USA, and I would go to all these Mexican restaurants, and I loved it, and I wanted to bring something more appropriate to what is changing," Palomera said.

They emphasize that generations are evolving from style to identity, as many families in the Treasure Valley are now generations deep as Mexican Americans. But one thing hasn’t changed: the love for the culture.

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The menu features items ranging from street-style tacos to a poblano cheesesteak and house-made margaritas. For nearly five years, the owners have aimed to build a kitchen that feels less like a restaurant and more like a home, where every dish carries a sense of family cooking.

"I feel like people remember that feel-good moments more than anything. So yes, our food is good, our drinks are fantastic, but the way you feel when you walk in here and the service and just everything around you, that's what's more important," Palomera said.

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"With like the setting, the atmosphere, the service you get, there is enough sun for everybody, right?" Palomera said.

As Casa Añejo celebrates its five-year milestone, Palomera said they are excited to keep growing alongside the city.

Casa Añejo is located at 812 Main St and is open Thursday-Monday.