Carry the Load walks through Idaho raising awareness ahead of Memorial Day

BOISE, Idaho — For the last decade Carry the Load has walked across America to help people remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"A lot of times it gets washed up in the barbecues which is perfectly fine, but there is a much deeper meaning to it," said Rilea Staph. "That’s our main goal out here."

In 2011, two Navy Seals started this non-profit because they felt our country forget why we celebrate Memorial Day and the heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"People gave their lives so we can live in this wonderful country," said Landon Rowe. "It’s a lot of walking, but it’s minimal the pain that we will feel compared to the reason we are walking."

There are three relays going on throughout the country but the Rocky Mountain route has had to deal with snow and weather as they trek through the mountains.

This group started in Minot, North Dakota, and headed west through Montana and past Spokane, then they trekked down through Idaho eventually leading into Utah, Colorado and they will meet the other relays in Dallas, Texas on Memorial Day.

“It’s a lot of work, but it is worth it, it’s a very humbling experience it really opens your eyes to what is really important," said Staph. "Our job is to make sure they are never forgotten.”

Carry the Load raises awareness on their journey, but they also raise money for the military, veterans and first responders.

They focus those funds on counseling, suicide prevention, job placement, housing improvements and educational scholarships.