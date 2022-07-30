Carly Carter, golfer from Eagle, to compete in U.S. Amateur in Washington

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle native and University of Wisconsin golfer, Carly Carter, is back in the Treasure Valley this summer. She finished up her freshman year in May and is competing in tournaments all over the Western United States.

She qualified for the U.S. Amateur Open, which is going to be held at Chambers Bay. She is slightly familiar with the course.

"I’ve played Chambers Bay before," Carter said. "But I was like twelve so I shot like 120 so hopefully I don’t do that again.”

A lot of people don't decide to go to school 25 hours away from home but Wisconsin stood out to Carter.

“Just the atmosphere when I visited there was awesome," Carter said. "It was exactly what I was looking for. And then the academic side of things was also good, so that was just like the best option all around.”

Carter struggled at the beginning of her college experience. She faced the same hurdles that most college students do, but had the added pressure of being a Division I athlete.

“Like you hit the ground running," Carter said. "And people warn you about it before you go there. But, you get there and you’re like okay I’ll be able to handle it and then it’s a lot when you get there.”

However, when the spring season came around, Carter got over the hump. She got into a routine and was able to get passed some hurdles she faced at the beginning of her college experience.

Her time at school has even helped her perform better when she comes back to Boise. In the beginning of July, Carter won the Idaho Golf Association State Amateur tournament. she had nine birdies and an eagle on her way to two-over-par on the weekend.

“Winter in Wisconsin is different than winter here," Carter said. "It’s a lot longer, its a lot colder, but I think training in that kind of stuff makes playing out here easier.”

The U.S. Women's Amateur starts on August 8.