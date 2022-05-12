Capitol riot prosecutors ask for 2 months for Idaho woman

BOISE, Idaho — Federal prosecutors say an Idaho woman who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol should be sentenced to two months in jail.

They also want community service to be required in part because it was her second time forcing entry into a capitol building. Pam Hemphill of Boise pleaded guilty earlier this year to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building. She's scheduled for sentencing on May 18.

In a memo filed Wednesday, prosecutors said just a few months earlier Hemphill was part of a group of protesters that forced their way into an Idaho Statehouse gallery with limited seating, shattering the window of a door in the process.