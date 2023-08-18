Watch Now
Capital High School and Valley View Elementary shelter in place

Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 18, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District has reported on Twitter that Capital High School and Valley View Elementary School are under shelter-in-place orders due to a police investigation in the area, though they indicate there is no threat to schools.

The Boise Police Department has reported a closure in the area, on Maple Grove between Edna and Ustick, as they are trying to make contact with a suspect. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

At this time, it is unconfirmed if the two incidents are related.

