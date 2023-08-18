Capital High School and Valley View Elementary shelter in place

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District has reported on Twitter that Capital High School and Valley View Elementary School are under shelter-in-place orders due to a police investigation in the area, though they indicate there is no threat to schools.

Capital High School & Valley View Elementary School are in Shelter in Place due to police investigation in the area. Students & staff are safe. Police say no specific threat to schools. — Boise School District (@BSDEducation) August 18, 2023

The Boise Police Department has reported a closure in the area, on Maple Grove between Edna and Ustick, as they are trying to make contact with a suspect. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Maple Grove Rd is closed between Edna and Ustick as officers work to make contact with a suspect. The suspect is a Hispanic male juvenile, possibly armed, last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts, now possibly shirtless. Please avoid the area. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 18, 2023

At this time, it is unconfirmed if the two incidents are related.