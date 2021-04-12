Capital City Public Market now open for the season

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Capital City Public Market opened for the first time this year over the weekend. People had the chance to check out locally made food, drinks and arts and crafts.

The Market on 34th street in Garden City sits off the Greenbelt, next to the popular surf wave on the Boise River. The Capital City Public Market makes it their mission to create a vibrant marketplace that promotes community and commerce while providing people a place to check out some unique local businesses.

"Yeah, this is our opening day here at the 34th Street Market," said Janel Miles, Capital City Public Market. "We are going to be out here all summer until we move back downtown in the fall hopefully in August or September. We are here every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we are starting Wednesdays in June."

The Market moved to Garden City a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they tell us they will move back to downtown Boise when they are allowed to do so. The Market first started operations back in 1994.

