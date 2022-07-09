Capital City Market is back downtown after adjusting through the pandemic

BOISE, Idaho — The Capital City Market moved to the Grove Plaza this year and they will be open every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. all the way until December 17.

This market started out on 8th Street in 1994 and it has been a very flexible market, during the pandemic the market moved out of downtown to 34th Street in Garden City to provide a safer environment for vendors and shoppers.

This market kicked off in April and now that it is summer the vendors have noticed more people have discovered the market in its new location in the Grove Plaza.

"The people watching is amazing, but it is great to be here I know everybody in the market it is a big family and I get to see the same people every week," said Chris Carlson the owner of Potter Wines. " We get a lot of return customers which is fantastic so you make friends with everybody."

This market has helped vendors grow their small businesses over the years and several have been able to move out of the market and into a brick-and-mortar store.

The markets has more than 150 local businesses with a variety of different products from arts and crafts, a whole lot of food and many specialty items that are Idaho made.

This Saturday Mayor Lauren McLean rang the bell to signal the start of the Capital City Market.

Eventually the market will move back to its original location on 8th Street, but that will not happen this year because of road construction projects in the area.