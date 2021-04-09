Canyon County Sheriff's Office investigating possible homicide

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide on the 19000 block of Wagner Road in Caldwell.

Police say the call came in at 5:30 Friday morning and officers found the body of a man on the property. The case is being investigated as a homicide and the Sheriff's Office and crime lab are currently on the scene.

No further information from police is available at this time. Idaho News 6 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.