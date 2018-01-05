Canyon County Sheriff's investigating shooting near Wilder

Caldwell, ID - The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident near Wilder early this morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., on Friday, January 5, 2018, Canyon County dispatch received a report that a man was being treated for a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.



Hospital staff informed dispatch that the victim was transported to the hospital by a third party. An initial investigation by the Caldwell Police Department determined that the incident may have occurred near a residence on Fish Rd. outside of Wilder, so the investigation was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are attempting to locate the person who transported the victim to the hospital so they can gather additional details on the incident.

Updates will be provided as they become available.