Canyon County Prosecutor: Woman "had no regard for the laws …"

Steve Bertel
4:22 PM, Apr 11, 2018
Canyon County Jail
Canyon County Jail

CALDWELL, ID - Arlene Schmidt, 62, of Middleton, was sentenced this week in Canyon County for felony aggravated DUI, after it was found she caused a head-on collision.

Schmidt was sentenced to three years fixed, followed by eight years indeterminate, for a total unified sentence of eleven years. Judge Thomas Whitney also ordered Schmidt’s driver’s license to be suspended for a period of five years following her release from prison. Schmidt was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine along with court costs.  

Schmidt was arrested in October of last year, after causing a crash that left two people with significant injuries. According to police, Schmidt was traveling on Highway 44 in Middleton when she abruptly turned in front of a truck, causing a head-on collision.  

“Both the driver of the truck and his ten-year-old daughter sustained injuries that required hospital treatment as a result of the crash. The driver suffered a broken nose and facial lacerations, while his daughter suffered a broken jaw,” said Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed Schmidt showed signs of alcohol impairment, such as slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. A subsequent breathalyzer test showed that her blood alcohol level was .200, more than twice the legal limit,” Decker added.

At the time of the crash, Schmidt was on probation for a 2016 DUI conviction and, as a condition of her probation, she should have been driving a vehicle equipped with an interlock device.  

“Ms. Schmidt showed she has no regard for the laws of this state by skirting her probation and driving drunk in a car that she had no business being behind the wheel of, then crashing the car into an innocent family,” said Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor. “This was a serious crime that deserves severe punishment. I’m thankful she is headed to prison for the protection of society.”

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top