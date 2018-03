Boise, (ID) - Some canyon county voters heading to the polls on the 13th will be casting their ballots from a new location this year.

The new polling place for precincts 53 and 58 has been moved from the Kendall Auto Mall to the Hampton Inn and Suites on East Franklin road in Nampa.

The Canyon County Board of Commissioners approved the location change in late January.

The election for school bonds, levies, and recalls is this Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.