Canyon County officials are asking for help to locate Alisha Gonzalez, who was reported missing on Wednesday, December 6.

Last known to have been in Nyssa, Oregon, the Gonzalez family is very concerned for her well-being and detectives are currently trying to locate her. She has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

If you have any information about, or if you have seen Gonzalez, please contact the Canyon County Sheriff's Office at 208-454-7531.