Canyon County officials asking for input on plans for parks, open spaces and more

The Canyon County Parks, Cultural and Natural Resources Department is asking for feedback on potential future plans for community parks, open spaces and more.

The Department is asking people to fill out a survey to help with the development of a Parks, Pathways, and Cultural Resource Plan to guide the department in supplementing the 2030 Comprehensive Plan. The goal of the survey is to get input on perception of parks, open spaces, trails and cultural resources in the county. The information will help inform values, strategies and investments in Canyon County.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish.