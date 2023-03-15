Canyon County Marine Patrol hosts free Boating Safety Course

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Marine Patrol is hosting a FREE Boating Safety Course on Saturday, March 18.

The one-day introductory course, taught by Sgt. Jason Roberts, will take place at the Canyon County Marine Office, located at 12974 Iowa Avenue in Nampa.

The course will review Idaho laws and regulations associated with boat operation and ownership, general information about boats and maintenance, information on making a safer boating experience, and tips on how to be a more courteous boat operator.

The courses are open to all boaters, regardless of experience, and attendees who complete the one-day courses will earn their boater education safety card.

Those interested can register for the course online by clicking here, or by emailing Sgt. Jason Roberts at Jason.Roberts@canyoncounty.id.gov.