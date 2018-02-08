CANYON COUNTY, ID -

Two teenage girls were taken to area hospitals following a two- vehicle head-on crash in rural Canyon County Thursday.

The collision was reported at 7:25 a.m., according to a Canyon County dispatcher.

The intersection of Star Road and Cherry Lane near the Ada/Canyon County line was shut down for over an hour as crews investigated the crash and cleared away the wrecked vehicles.

Initials reports say one driver veered into the oncoming lane for some reason, striking the other vehicle head-on.

Each vehicle was driven by a teenage girl. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities on the scene said.

Crews from the Nampa and Star Fire Departments, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and Canyon County paramedics all responded.

The crash is still under investigation.

