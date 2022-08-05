Canyon County Elections officials looking for poll workers ahead of general election

The Canyon County Elections Office is looking for individuals to serve as poll workers for the upcoming general election.

Poll workers are a critical part of Election Day. Their duties include helping voters through the check-in process, registering voters, issuing ballots and handing out the popular "I Voted" stickers.

Poll workers must be able to work a 14-hour day on Election Day, November 8 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Workers must also attend a short training session before each election. Pay is $149 per election.

To apply, you must be 16 years or older and a U.S. Citizen.

Click here if you would like to sign up to be a poll worker in Canyon County.