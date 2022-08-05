Watch Now
Canyon County Elections officials looking for poll workers ahead of general election

Posted at 5:31 PM, Aug 05, 2022
The Canyon County Elections Office is looking for individuals to serve as poll workers for the upcoming general election.

Poll workers are a critical part of Election Day. Their duties include helping voters through the check-in process, registering voters, issuing ballots and handing out the popular "I Voted" stickers.

Poll workers must be able to work a 14-hour day on Election Day, November 8 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Workers must also attend a short training session before each election. Pay is $149 per election.

To apply, you must be 16 years or older and a U.S. Citizen.

Click here if you would like to sign up to be a poll worker in Canyon County.

