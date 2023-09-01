Canine aquatic competition returns to the Treasure Valley

NAMPA, idaho — Dock Dogs - the world's premier canine aquatics competition, returns to the Treasure Valley kicking off Labrador weekend.

This wild card event, part of the National Sportsman Series, will be held at Treasure Valley Subaru in Nampa.

Competitions are scheduled to begin daily at 10:00am on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Big Wave rounds run about every 90 minutes, the last one starting at 3:00pm each day.

Anyone can register their dog to compete. Fair warning, many of the dogs competing have experience in the field, though all beginners and amateurs are welcome.

However, if you just want to expose your dog to the sport and see if they are willing to try, a Try DockDogs workshop is available at a nominal fee (between $15-$20) at 5:00pm on Saturday. The fee covers instruction and aid from a trainer.

Speed Retrieve and Big Air Finals are on Monday.

Dogs can pre-register, or registration is available on-site. For more information on schedule and fees, go to DockDogs.com.

This Wild Card weekend offers additional points for all who attend and participate in the National Sportsman Series. The World Championships will be held in Dubuque, Iowa in October.

It's a Ruffing Good Time!

