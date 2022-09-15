Lori Vallow's attorneys argue against cameras being allowed in the courtroom for January trial

Lori Vallow was back in an Eastern Idaho courtroom Thursday morning, as her lawyers argued the media should not be permitted to have cameras present during the trial.

State prosecutors filed a motion this week agreeing, saying they want to keep the proceedings open to the public but support banning recording devices like TV cameras.

Both sides say their reasoning is due to the placement of a Court TV camera and microphone in last month's hearing. Court TV stands firm they strictly followed the court's order, and did not record or listen to any private conversation between counsel and their clients.

Vallow's attorney specifically asked the judge Thursday to prevent the media from zooming in on his defendant with their cameras.

The state argued if cameras are allowed at future hearings, they'd like to be notified in advance of the placement.

The judge will consider the arguments and issue a ruling.

The joint trial of Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell is set to start in January in Ada County.