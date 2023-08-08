Calle 75 giving out Jarritos and free tacos this Taco Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to a partnership with Mexican soda brand Jarritos, Calle 75 will be handing out a bottle of Jarritos and two free street tacos at their downtown location on Tuesday, August 8, from 11am - 2pm or until supplies run out.

Customers have the option to choose from a variety of Jarritos flavors as well as a choice of pastor, asada, and vegetarian for the taco meat.

This is part of Jarritos' 2023 Respect the Taco Series, where Jarritos shows up in select cities across the U.S. to encourage the community to buy local, as well as highlight how tacos and Jarritos are the perfect combination.

Known for its authentic handcrafted Mexican street food, Calle 75 Tacos was founded by couple Mike and Isabel Weems who opened their restaurant location in January 2018.

Calle 75 Tacos is located at 110 N. 11th St. Boise, ID.