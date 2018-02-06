Call to amend US Constitution attracts critics, backers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Concerned citizens once again urged Idaho lawmakers not to join fellow Republican-dominated states calling for a constitutional amendment to limit federal government power.

However, House State Affairs Committee members on Tuesday also heard from Idahoans who supported the effort because they argued it would create checks on the federal government.

Previous attempts to approve calling for a convention of states have failed to take hold in the Idaho Legislature. However, with Republicans controlling the majority of state legislatures, Congress and the White House, the idea continues to surface.

Critics have argued there's no way to control a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.

Either 34 states or two-thirds of both houses of Congress can call for a constitutional amendment. Thirty-eight states have to approve amendments.

The House State Affairs is scheduled to vote on the proposal Wednesday.