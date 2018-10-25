Caldwell woman takes Alford plea in child sex abuse case

CALDWELL - A Caldwell woman authorities say failed to report the sexual abuse of her daughters by her husband has entered an Alford plea to felony injury to a child.

The Idaho Press reports that 50-year-old Sarah Kester entered the plea Wednesday in Third District Court. An Alford plea isn't a guilty plea, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.

Her daughters have accused their father of sexually abusing them seventeen years ago when they were children.

Sarah Kester faces up to ten years in prison at her Jan. 16 sentencing.

Lester Kester Jr. faces five counts of lewd conduct with a minor. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

