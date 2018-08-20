Caldwell welcomes Price Pump: A manufacturing business from California

Caldwell - Governor Butch Otter, Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas and other members of the community welcomed a business from California with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Price Pump builds industrial pumps and has operated for the last 85 years in California, however because of the current climate in California the business decided to move out of state and chose Idaho for several different reasons.

"We can't afford to stay in business in California, the main reason for that is cost of living," said Bob Piazza the president of Price Pump. "In Northern California, it takes anywhere from 12 to 24 months to get a building permit, we got a permit here in thirteen business days, that's incredible."

Price Pump will build a 42,000 square foot facility on six acres in the Sky Ranch Business Center, an industrial area that includes several other businesses.

To help Price Pump make the move the City of Caldwell offered an incentive package that included a five-year property tax exemption up to 75 percent and a job creations grant of $200,000.

"What an honor it is to have them here, they are a great company that fits in with the rest of these companies out here in the industrial park," said Mayor Garret Nancolas. "They will provide quality jobs for the citizens of Caldwell."

Price Pump employees 36 workers, however, half of those will also make the move from California to the Treasure Valley, this came as a surprise to Piazza who thought he would be moving by himself.

He cited the example of two workers both in their sixties who told him they couldn't afford to retire in California so they are moving to Idaho to work four more years with plans on retiring in the Gem State, the company will also pay for moving expenses.

Piazza said that he has already hired three people from the Treasure Valley including a CFO from Boise, an engineer who recently graduated from Boise State and a retired Coast Guard member who lives in Kuna.

Price Pump expects their new facility to be finished by November.