Caldwell students to compete at regional Science Bowl

CALDWELL, ID - Middle and high school students across the Treasure Valley are gearing up for a pretty big competition that will put their math and science knowledge — along with their reflexes — to the test.

Eight area teams will compete in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Science Bowl at Boise State Saturday, Feb. 10, including Syringa Middle School in Caldwell.

The team has been practicing for the fast-paced, question-and-answer format.

“One of the best things about this competition is that it really creates a culture of interest in science and mathematics,” said Melissa Ferro, Science Bowl Advisor at Syringa Middle School. “It’s an opportunity for kids to play in science and mathematics, make it into a fun activity, and give them an opportunity to just meet with other kids from schools around the Treasure Valley who share this interest.”

The winning team from the competition will go on to to compete in the national finals, held in Washington D.C. in April.