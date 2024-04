MERIDIAN, Idaho — On April 3, the Canyon County Sheriff's office announced the arrest of the suspect in the March 27 shooting in Caldwell.

Gabriel Francisco Meza, 34, was detained by Meridian Police around 5:30 p.m. after being located in the parking lot of a Meridian business. He was wanted on a $1,000,000 warrant for Aggravated Battery.

He was taken into custody without incident and is expected to be arraigned in Ada County today before being transferred to the Canyon County Jail.