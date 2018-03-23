Caldwell, ID - While thousands of students are expected to participate in March for our Lives rally in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Middle school students at a Caldwell school are trying to spread positivity right here in Treasure Valley.

Syringa Middle School students did not participate in the National Walkout Day last week but instead decided to show their support in a day of kindness.

Middle schoolers shared positive messages and participated in kindness activities Friday.

Math Teacher Jared Sliger said the day gives students a chance to express their concerns in a positive way.

"We decided to put on an assembly to talk about school safety and to honor the victims of the shooting," Sliger said.

The goal was to teach students how to be positive through physical and so