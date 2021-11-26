Caldwell restaurant gives back to the community on Thanksgiving

CALDWELL, Idaho — Amano restaurant is prioritizing giving back to the community this Thanksgiving by hosting their second-annual Pozole for Familias event.

Amano opened their doors for everyone to provide free bowls of pozole and a comfortable space to eat.

Pozole is one of the most traditional Mexican soups and is known to be "heart-warming" as it brings families together. The soup is made with meat and hominy and can be garnished with toppings like shredded cabbage, onion, salsa and lime.

Both restaurant owners were impacted by the loss of loved ones from COVID-19, and understood others in the community may be hurting from the pandemic. They also know the holidays can provide additional financial hardships. By hosting this event, owner Rebecca Alamilla said they hope to give back to the community that has given so much to them in the two years they have been open.

The event was free, but donations to benefit nonprofit organization Inclusive Idaho were being accepted.

“They really stepped up at a time that was really critical for Idaho and has really helped trying to push Idaho forward and just creating an inclusive future for all Idahoans,” Alamilla said. “We do have some opportunities here in Idaho to grow and become a more inclusive world. And what a great organization to partner with.”

Inclusive Idaho Executive Director Whitney Mestelle said collaborating with Amano was an easy yes.

“They have a heart and desire to see our work flourish and raise money for us,” Mestelle said. “I was just excited to come and spend part of my Thanksgiving here, meet the people who are not only eating the food, but donating to our organization and help in whatever way we can.”

The funds received from Amano will be used by Inclusive Idaho to create holiday survival kits. Mestelle said the kits will include a $200 grocery store gift card, bus passes, YMCA family day passes and $150 utility stipend.

Amano and Inclusive Idaho share the goal of giving back and connecting with their community.